THE TIME FOR ORTHODOX UNITY IS NOW!
OCL
Facebooktwitteryoutube
You are at:»»Orthodox Christianity in America – Where are We Going?: The Future of the American Orthodox Church in the American Cultural Setting

Orthodox Christianity in America – Where are We Going?: The Future of the American Orthodox Church in the American Cultural Setting

0
By on Orthodox News, Orthodox News Top Stories, Uncategorized

Holy Resurrection Serbian Orthodox Cathedral in Chicago, Illinois is the setting for the Conference held on Saturday, October 28, 2017.

Theme: “Orthodox Christianity in America: Where are we Going?

The presentations will soon be available on Ancient Faith Radio and the OCL website. Please check back for updates.

Click here to view the power point presentation of Fr Frank Marangos’ presentation: Finding Our Voice: Orthodox Leadership for the 21st Century.

View the photo gallery below:

OCL Celebrates 30 Years with Joy, Gratitude, Fellowship and Thoughful, Relevant Presentations

 

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Show Buttons
Hide Buttons

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send