Save the Date: OCL’s 30th Annual Conference – October 27-29, 2017 in Chicago

MARK YOUR CALENDAR and plan to attend OCL’s 30th Annual Conference on October 27-29, 2017 at Holy Resurrection Serbian Orthodox Church Community Center, Chicago, Illinois. Our speakers include: Rev. Dr. Frank Marangos, Archdeacon Dr. John Chryssavgis, Father Hans Jacobse and Dr. Frances Kostarelos.

Celebrating 30 years of service to the Orthodox Christian Community

“Advocating the restoration and strengthening of the historic role of the laity in the conciliar governance of the Orthodox Christian Church in the United States; supporting the spiritual renewal and regeneration of the Orthodox Christian Church in the United States in its Apostolic Mission; advocating and promoting transparency and accountability in the governance of the Orthodox Christian Church in the United States; and advocating and championing the establishment of an administratively and canonically unified, self-governing, autocephalous Orthodox Christian Church in the United States.”