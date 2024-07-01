47th Biennial Clergy-Laity Congress of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

The sun shone warmly on faithful and clergy as they gathered outside the soon-to-be inaugurated Leadership 100 (L100) Exhibit Hall for the 2024 Clergy-Laity Congress. Friendly reunions and chatter continued on as hierarchs began to arrive and mingle with the crowd. Before long, it was time for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony, led by His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, together with the Patriarchal Representatives to the Congress, Their Eminences Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain and Metropolitan Cleopas of Sweden and All Scandinavia, the hierarchs of the Holy Eparchial Synod, L100 Chairman Dimitrios Logothetis, and Executive Director Paulette Poulos.

