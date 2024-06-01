Auditions are Open: National Antiochian Orthodox Choir of North America

Source: Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America

From the Department of Sacred Music

For the second year, the Archdiocese Department of Sacred Music has entered into its audition season for the National Antiochian Orthodox Choir of North America. It is the Department’s vision that this auditioned choir will sing specially selected Orthodox hymns that require significant preparation and rehearsal.

The Choir’s first public performance will be hosted by St. George Orthodox Cathedral in Pittsburgh, Penn. on Sunday, July 14 at 6:00 p.m. The concert will be the culmination of a series of rehearsals to be held at the 2024 Summer Sacred Music Institute (SMI) on July 10-14 at the Antiochian Village.

“I am so very excited at the prospect of seeing each and every one of you this summer at the Sacred Music Institute!” remarks Mareena Boosamra Ball, chairwoman of the Department. “Funding is limited at this time, so members will be expected to make their own travel arrangements. We have budgeted for Sunday night hotel and Monday airport transportation, arranged by the Department.”

In accordance with the Department’s Mission Statement, “…musical excellence in worship for the Glory of God,” the National Choir brings together dedicated, advanced, proficient singers of Byzantine and Western (4-part) choral traditions. Singers who are selected will be well rehearsed in advance, to reflect the heavenly beauty of the ecclesiastical music of the Orthodox Church.

Those interested in auditioning for either the Byzantine Choir, the 4-part Choral group, or both, may follow the specific directions below on how to audition. All recordings must be submitted no later than Saturday June 8, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern.

Google form for ALL applicants

4-part Choir Audition

To audition for the 4-part Choral choir, please submit a recording of yourself singing the music linked below.

1. Note: the singer will sing their voice part while this recording is playing in the background.

2. Please ensure that your voice can be heard over the recording.

PDF for 4-part audition

Recording to record your audition

Upload 4-part audition mp3 here

_________________

Byzantine Choir Audition with Fr. John El Massih

To apply to join the Byzantine choir, please submit a full recording of “The Angel Cried…” composed by Chadi Karam.

1. The hymn in both Western and Byzantine notations is linked below.

2. Record the hymn one pitch below the natural, which means one full-step below the written music. In other words, start on a C instead of a D.

3. The recording must be in mp3 format

4. Email the recording to Fr. John’s email ([email protected]) before Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern.

PDF for Byzantine choir audition