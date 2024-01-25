Become an OCMC Parish Ambassador

Source: Orthodox Christian Mission Center (OCMC)

OCMC is looking for Ambassadors in all-sized parishes, whether actively involved in missions or just exploring. Ambassadors play a vital role in spreading awareness and understanding of missions, answering the call to “make disciples of all nations” (Matthew 28:19). Represent OCMC to foster a missions mindset in your community. Join existing Ambassadors to expand the Gospel’s reach, contribute to global mission work, and help spread Christ’s message worldwide.

There are more than a billion people who have yet to hear the Gospel message. Yet less than 1% of the Orthodox Faithful in the United States are involved in the Church’s mission to share Christ with the rest of world. If we are going to reach these people, ALL Orthodox Christians will be needed to pray, give, or go in support missions. As a parish Ambassador, you can help broaden awareness of, and participation in missions, at your local parish!

Message OCMC or visit OCMC.org/Parish-Ambassador to learn more. Let’s make a difference together!