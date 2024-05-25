Clergy Wives Online Retreat to be held June 1

Source: Orthodox Church in America

The canonization of a human being is the ultimate proof of God’s love: He cares for us so much that he enables us to live a life filled with His light, and to shine that light out to the world. Not every person achieves this, of course, but those who do can be canonized by the Church and called saints.

On Saturday, June 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM (EST) the Clergy Wives Advisory Group will offer a Zoom retreat entitled “The Road to the Canonization of Blessed Matushka Olga of Alaska.” We will have as our speaker His Eminence Archbishop Daniel, who chairs the Canonization Committee of the Orthodox Church in America. He will tell us about the process of canonization, his travels in Alaska speaking with people about Matushka Olga, and other aspects of this wonderful event. We will then have the chance to ask him questions.

Please join us for this time of reflection, as we consider together the canonization of a sister clergy wife, soon to be ranked among the saints.