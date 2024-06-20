Falling Asleep in the Lord of Rev. Robert George Stephanopoulos, PhD, Dean Emeritus Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity June 19, 2024

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

Reverend Robert George Stephanopoulos, PhD, Dean Emeritus Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity, fell asleep in the Lord yesterday, June 19, 2024. Fr. Robert served with distinction from 1982-2007 as Dean of the Cathedral. Fr. Bob, as he was affectionately called, was a respected, dedicated, loyal and well-loved clergyman, who loved each community he served. He retired in 2007 and relocated in 2017 to Ohio where he remained until his passing. Just last year, Presvytera. Nikki Stephanopoulos, his beloved Presvytera, fell asleep in the Lord. Fr. and Pres. were known and admired across the county and truly made an impact on each and every community they served.

A renowned ecumenist, theologian, lecturer and pastor, Fr. Robert developed innovative social outreach programs in the greater Cathedral community. Foremost among them the Cathedral Fellowship, a program that has involved hundreds of young professionals in the church and community. Also, through his initiative, the Cathedral became a founding member of the Neighborhood Coalition for Shelter, which continues today. His Thursday evening Bible Study for adults from their 20’s to 70’s was known for its interaction and spirited discussion. In May 2024, Fr. and Pres. were honored by Holy Trinity Cathedral for their outstanding service and their devotion to the Church and community.

Fr. Stephanopoulos was born in Neohorian, Elias, Greece in November 1934. He met Pres. Nikki, when he was a seminarian, in 1954 at a GOYA Conference in Minneapolis, and they were married in June 1958 at SS. Anagyroi Church in Rochester, MN. He was ordained a Deacon at SS. Constantine & Helen Church in Cambridge, MA in October 1959 and a Priest at Taxiarchae church in Watertown, MA in November 1959. Before his assignment to the Archdiocesan Cathedral, Fr. served at Sts. Constantine and Helen Cathedral, Cleveland, OH (1966-1974-1982), Church of Our Savior, Rye, NY (1966-1974) and Saint Demetrios, Fall River, MA (1959-1966).

Additional positions and publications are listed below:

1990-1992 Chairman – Membership Constituent Comm., NCCUSA

1970-1975 Archdiocese Director – Ecumenical Affairs, GOA

1970-1974 General Secretary – SCOBA

1972-1974 Recording Secretary – NCCUSA

1972-1974 Orthodox Consultant to Faith and Order, NCCUSA

1970-1974 President – Holy Cross Alumni, HC/HC

Founding Member – Orthodox Consultations with Catholics, Anglicans, Evangelicals & Jews

Participant – Dec. 1991 Church Leaders Middle East Peace Pilgrimage

7th Assembly World Council of Churches, Canberra, Australia

Aug. 1974 NCCUSA Delegation to USSR

Publications:

IAKOVOS: The Making of an Archbishop

Patriarch Dimitrios in the USA

The Greek (Eastern) Orthodox Church Greek Orthodox Archdiocese

Guidelines for Orthodox Christians in Ecumenical Relations (SCOBA)

A Study in Recent Greek Orthodox Ecumenical Relations, 1902-1968

Photo courtesy of Greek Orthodox Retired Clergy Association.