GOA: Archimandrite Joachim Cotsonis, elected Bishop of Amissos

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

NEW YORK – The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America received with much gratitude today’s official announcement from the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate that His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew together with the Holy and Sacred Synod welcomed the proposal of the Holy Eparchial Synod of our Archdiocese for the election of an Auxiliary Bishop based on the triprosopon sent following the Regulations and Charter of our Archdiocese regarding the election of an Auxiliary Bishop.

Based on the above, our Mother Church today elected a distinguished clergyman of our Archdiocese to the episcopacy, Archimandrite Joachim Cotsonis, with the title Bishop of Amissos.

The ordination of Bishop-elect Joachim to the episcopacy will take place on the Sunday before Christmas, December 22, at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Saint Sophia in Washington DC.