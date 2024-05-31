Orthodox and Lutheran leaders conclude Third Meeting of XVIII Plenary Session in Cairo

Source: Orthodox Times

On the afternoon of May 30, 2024, the Third Meeting of the XVIII Plenary Session of the International Joint Commission for Theological Dialogue between the Orthodox Church and the Lutheran World Federation concluded successfully at the centuries-old Patriarchal Monastery of Saint George in Old Cairo.

The session ended with messages from the Co-Presidents of the Commission, Metropolitan Kyrillos of Krini, a Professor at the University of Athens, and Lutheran Bishop John Schneider. They read statements from Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and Dr. Anne Burghardt, Secretary General of the World Lutheran Federation, addressing the Orthodox and Lutheran participants, including hierarchs, presbyters, and lay theologians. Additionally, heartfelt thanks were extended to the Pope and Patriarch of Alexandria and All Africa for the excellent preparation and hospitality during the meeting.

Metropolitan Panteleimon of Ptolemais, Chief Secretary of the Holy and Sacred Synod, conveyed, on behalf of the Pope and Patriarch of Alexandria, heartfelt greetings and the satisfaction and joy of the venerable Primate of the Second Throne Church, who ensured the successful organization of this significant inter-Christian gathering.

Representatives from the Ecumenical Patriarchate, the Patriarchate of Alexandria, the Patriarchate of Antioch, the Patriarchate of Serbia, the Patriarchate of Georgia, and the Autocephalous Churches of Cyprus, Greece, Poland, Albania, and the Czech Republic-Slovakia participated in this important dialogue with the World Lutheran Federation.

During the days of the Commission’s work, members were given a guided tour by the Abbot, Archimandrite Damaskinos Alazrai, visiting the Museum, the Roman Tower, the Chapels of the Holy Patriarchal Monastery of Saint George, and the tombs of the New Martyrs Gabriel and Kyrmidoles of Egypt. The tour concluded with a memorial service performed by Metropolitan Gregorios of Peristeri at the tombs of the Patriarchs.

Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

CLICK HERE for more photos