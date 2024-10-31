Patriarch of Alexandria: The Russian Church has disregarded every principle of ecclesiastical law

Source: Orthodox Times

Patriarch Theodore of Alexandria addressed the unlawful intrusion of the Russian Church into the African continent during his speech in Crete, where he was honored as an honorary citizen of the Municipality of Rethymno.

He emphasized, “At the Patriarchate, though few, we are boundless in spirit, raising our voices against all forms of violence, injustice, and exploitation.

We do not hesitate to condemn, with a resounding voice, the illicit intervention of the Russian Church, which has regrettably disregarded every principle of ecclesiastical law and order. Through secular methods and financial influence, it seeks to undermine what our Fathers and the Ecumenical Councils have safeguarded over the centuries.

We will continue, at every opportunity, to reaffirm the call to “Stand firm” and to strive resolutely to preserve the sacred traditions and values we have received and are entrusted to pass on to future generations.”

Reflecting on his patriarchal ministry in Africa, which he described as the “continent of the future,” the Patriarch spoke of the children “with dark bodies and pure souls, who know how to find joy in simple things, to celebrate, dance, and sing to God.”

Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou