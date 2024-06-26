Paper: Should Our Holy Orthodox Church Begin Ordaining Women to the Diaconate?

Source: Orthodox Studies Institute

Originally published March 2024

by Dr. Mary Ford in collaboration with Dr. David C. Ford

“While we recognize that some Orthodox Christians believe that a female diaconate with a liturgical role similar to a male deacon’s is needed in our Church today, we strongly disagree that there is such a need, or that it would be advisable, for the reasons outlined below. There are already a multitude of opportunities for lay ministry, and sometimes Orthodox laity, both women and men, need to hear the message: ‘You don’t need to be ordained to serve Christ and His Holy Church!”

Read the entire paper here