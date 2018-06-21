Sophia Karakas: Devoted Supporter of Orthodox Christian Laity

Source: Lupton Chapel

Sophia P. Karakas, of Ladue, MO, and Naples, FL, passed away peacefully to the Lord at the age of 93, on Friday, June 15, 2018, surrounded by her family.

Daughter of the late William K. and Olga Peppes; beloved wife for 67 years of Nick Karakas; loving mother of Angela and Margaret Karakas (Court Courtney); sister of the late Martha Karides (the late Spiro Karides) and the late Gregory Peppes (the late Vito); sister-in-law of Tony Karakas (the late Linda) and Frances Dimetre (the late George); sweet aunt to many nieces and nephews, and dear grandmother.

Sophia will most be remembered for her beautiful and infectious smile, sweet kind soul and easy laugh. She made everyone around her feel special and enriched others just by being in her presence. She will be missed-but not forgotten.

The family remains grateful for the tender loving care provided by Mari de Villa, Gulfshore Home Care, and VITAS Healthcare; and for the kind expressions and prayers of Father Philemon Patitsas of St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, Naples, FL.

Services: The Funeral Service will be conducted at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 1755 Des Peres Road, Town & Country, on Monday, June 25, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City, from 5:00 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 24. Trisagion Service at 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening.

Expressions of spiritual love may be made to the Karakas Byzantine and Orthodox Christian History Professorship at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, Attn: Dr. Joel Glassman, 1 University Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63121.