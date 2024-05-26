2024 Diocesan Altar Boy Retreat

Source: American Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Diocese of North America

JOHNSTOWN PA, [Diocesan Chancery] — Calling all servers and brothers of the Altar! We want you to join us at Christ the Saviour Seminary for the annual Altar Boy’s Retreat from June 30 – July 3! We have a bunch of great stuff planned, so get fired up! Speaking of which, that will help you with our theme of being “On Fire with the Spirit!” Keep the fire and excitement as we go to Windber, to a monastery, and to a Pirates game!

Parents can register online by following this link.

Cost for the event is $125 per participant. Talk to your parish priest about the Church sponsoring your Altar Server!

Remember that you must register online AND send the completed medical forms in the registration packet to Fr. Nathaniel Choma at 1907 Jenkins

Street, Endicott, NY 13760.

Payments by check (made payable to Diocesan Altar Boy Retreat) are to be mailed to Fr. Michael Chendorain at 145 Broad Street, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861.

Registration deadline is June 23rd and all payments must be received by Fr. Michael by June 28. Deadlines must be met in order to assure each Altar Boy a spot and a shirt!