Metropolitan of Warsaw: Agia Sophia Cathedral in Warsaw is a divine gift

Source: Orthodox Times

On the eve of Mid-Pentecost, May 29, the Agia Sophia Cathedral in Warsaw hosted a solemn Divine Liturgy. Presiding over the service was Archbishop Sawa of Warsaw and Metropolitan of All Poland, with Archbishop Gregory of Bielsk delivering the homily.

In his address, Metropolitan Sawa emphasized the divine purpose of humanity, created by God to partake in the Kingdom of Heaven and to perpetually glorify the Lord. He acknowledged the presence of evil in today’s world and underscored the responsibility of every Christian to spread the Easter joy of the Resurrection to those around them.

Metropolitan Sawa also marked a significant milestone in the history of the Polish Orthodox Church—the 100th anniversary of the granting of the Tomos of Autocephaly by the Ecumenical Patriarchate. He expressed gratitude, referring to the Agia Sophia Cathedral in Warsaw as a divine gift.

Source: orthodox.pl/ Adam Magruk/Photos: Aleksander Rudyi