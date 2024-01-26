Archbishop Elpidophoros of America Completes Pilgrimage to Mount Athos

On January 19, 2024, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America officiated a vigil and Hierarchical Divine Liturgy for the Feast of the Epiphany at the Holy Monastery of Xenophontos on Mount Athos. Clergy and pilgrims joined Archbishop Elpidophoros for this special service. The intricate iconography and beauty of the monastery glistened under the soft lighting of the candles used during the service, truly embodying a sacred atmosphere.

Archbishop Elpidophoros led the procession of faithful to the waters of Mount Athos. As the sun rose on Mount Athos, His Eminence performed the Agiasmos amidst a serene blue sky, offering the blessing to the monks and pilgrims from America and elsewhere. His Eminence proceeded to bless the waters and submerge a cross into the sea.

After the service, Archbishop Elpidophoros and the pilgrims proceeded to visit the Holy Monastery of Simonopetra.