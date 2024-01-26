Archbishop Elpidophoros of America Completes Pilgrimage to Mount Athos

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America
Archbishop Elpidophoros of America arrives at the Holy Monastery of Xenophontos at Mount Athos
Philotheou Monastery Mount Athos
In our Greek Orthodox community in America, Philotheou Monastery holds a unique place in our hearts. It is the birthplace of Orthodox Monasticism in the United States, founded by the revered late Elder Ephraim of Philotheou, whose influence remains deeply etched in our church. This is precisely why, on my visit to Philotheou Monastery, I was keen not to journey alone but rather to guide a group of pilgrims—devout laypeople, each significant in their own right. It was important for me to present them the origins of our monasteries in America and illustrate their profound connections to Orthodoxy and the Orthodox Spirituality of Mount Athos.
Archbishop Elpidophoros of America Celebrates Epiphany at Mount Athos
Archbishop Elpidophoros led the procession of faithful to the waters of Mount Athos. As the sun rose on Mount Athos, His Eminence performed the Agiasmos amidst a serene blue sky, offering the blessing to the monks and pilgrims from America and elsewhere. His Eminence proceeded to bless the waters and submerge a cross into the sea.
After the service, Archbishop Elpidophoros and the pilgrims proceeded to visit the Holy Monastery of Simonopetra.