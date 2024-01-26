[ditty_news_ticker id="27897"] Archbishop Elpidophoros of America Completes Pilgrimage to Mount Athos - Orthodox Christian Laity
Archbishop Elpidophoros of America Completes Pilgrimage to Mount Athos

Governance & Unity News, Governance Top Stories

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America


Archbishop Elpidophoros of America arrives at the Holy Monastery of Xenophontos at Mount Athos


His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America arrives at the Holy Monastery of Xenophontos at Mount Athos where he will spend four days and officiate a vigil and the Hierarchical Divine Liturgy for the Feast Day of the Epiphany as well as the blessing of the waters on January 19.

Philotheou Monastery Mount Athos

In our Greek Orthodox community in America, Philotheou Monastery holds a unique place in our hearts. It is the birthplace of Orthodox Monasticism in the United States, founded by the revered late Elder Ephraim of Philotheou, whose influence remains deeply etched in our church. This is precisely why, on my visit to Philotheou Monastery, I was keen not to journey alone but rather to guide a group of pilgrims—devout laypeople, each significant in their own right. It was important for me to present them the origins of our monasteries in America and illustrate their profound connections to Orthodoxy and the Orthodox Spirituality of Mount Athos.

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America Celebrates Epiphany at Mount Athos

On January 19, 2024, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America officiated a vigil and Hierarchical Divine Liturgy for the Feast of the Epiphany at the Holy Monastery of Xenophontos on Mount Athos. Clergy and pilgrims joined Archbishop Elpidophoros for this special service. The intricate iconography and beauty of the monastery glistened under the soft lighting of the candles used during the service, truly embodying a sacred atmosphere.

Archbishop Elpidophoros led the procession of faithful to the waters of Mount Athos. As the sun rose on Mount Athos, His Eminence performed the Agiasmos amidst a serene blue sky, offering the blessing to the monks and pilgrims from America and elsewhere. His Eminence proceeded to bless the waters and submerge a cross into the sea.

After the service, Archbishop Elpidophoros and the pilgrims proceeded to visit the Holy Monastery of Simonopetra.

Archbishop Elpidophoros Visits Holy Monastery of Simonos Petra

During the heartfelt reception at the Holy Monastery of Simonos Petra, I seized the opportunity to reiterate the unwavering faithfulness of the Greek-American community. They demonstrate their commitment by dedicating their personal time and efforts for the betterment of our Church. Their love and reverence for Mount Athos are profound. Whenever possible, I encourage them to make a pilgrimage to Mount Athos.

