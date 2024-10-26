Canonical Procedures Conference Held in Burr Ridge, IL

Source: Orthodox Church in America

BURR RIDGE, IL [OCA] Between October 21 and 24, 2024, a canonical procedures conference of the Orthodox Church in America was held in Burr Ridge, IL. The conference was hosted by His Eminence Archbishop Daniel of Chicago and the Midwest and took place at St. Peter and St. Paul Church.

Earlier this year, the Holy Synod of the Orthodox Church in America requested that the conference be held as part of the process of reviewing, revising, and further developing ecclesiastical court procedures across the various dioceses of the OCA.

Daily sessions were led by His Eminence along with Archpriest Alexander Rentel, Chancellor of the Orthodox Church in America. Topics included the history, development, and nature of ecclesiastical courts, the role of canon law in the life of the Orthodox Church, how courts are properly convened, and what documentation is necessary for proceedings.

On Wednesday, October 23, His Eminence presided at the celebration of the Divine Liturgy. Representatives from across most dioceses of the OCA gathered for the conference, which also included opportunities for fellowship.

View photo gallery