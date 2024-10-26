Solution Remains Elusive for Ukrainian Churches & Other News

Source: Peter Anderson, Seattle WA

On October 22, 2024, the Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate met at the Phanar. The Ecumenical Patriarchate uses a 6-month rotation system for Synod members. The members of the Synod as of the October 22 meeting are listed at https://orthodoxtimes.com/new-composition-of-holy-and-sacred-synod-of-the-ecumenical-patriarchate/#:~:text=In%20line%20with%20the%20standard,presidency%20of%20Ecumenical%20Patriarch%20Bartholomew. The press release for the first day of this meeting is found at https://ec-patr.org/%ce%b1%ce%bd%ce%b1%ce%ba%ce%bf%ce%b9%ce%bd%cf%89%ce%b8%ce%ad%ce%bd-%ce%b3%ce%b9%ce%b1-%cf%84%ce%b9%cf%82-%ce%b5%cf%81%ce%b3%ce%b1%cf%83%ce%af%ce%b5%cf%82-%cf%84%ce%b7%cf%82-%ce%b1%ce%b3%ce%af%ce%b1-29/ This release includes the following statement: “During the midday break of work, the Patriarch and the members of the holy body received with cordiality and honor the new Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, His Excellency Mr. Andrii Sybiha and his colleagues, after which they had a long and informative discussion on both sides.” The Telegram channel of the Sofia Brotherhood (a Ukrainian organization consisting of members of both the UOC and the OCU) has stated with respect to this meeting the following: “It became known from insider sources that during the recent meeting of the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and the members of the Synod with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiga, the Patriarch asked the diplomat to facilitate the visit of the heads of both Ukrainian Orthodox churches and their delegations to the Phanar.” https://t.me/s/sofiyske_bratstvo I have not found further confirmation of this statement.

On October 23, a meeting of the Holy Synod of the UOC was held at the residence of Metropolitan Onufry at Feofania. https://uoc-news.church/2024/10/23/vidbulos-zasidannya-svyashhennogo-sinodu-ukrajinskoji-pravoslavnoji-cerkvi-2/#2024-10-25 The posting on the UOC website has only the following one-sentence statement with respect to the subjects discussed at the meeting: “During the work of the Holy Synod, the bishops considered the issue of church life of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.” This was the first meeting of the UOC Holy Synod since April 10, 2024.

On October 25, the pro-Constantinople website The Orthodox Times posted an article that has immediately commanded considerable attention. https://orthodoxtimes.com/disappointment-at-the-phanar-over-the-ukrainian-issue-upd/ The following is an excerpt from this article:

There was a sense of disappointment during the session of the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate regarding the progress of the so-called “Ukrainian” issue. According to well-informed sources of orthodoxtimes.com, on the second day of the Holy and Sacred Synod session, a 50-page report was presented by the three-member delegation that visited Ukraine in August. The atmosphere during the ensuing discussion was tense, as the Synodal Hierarchs seemed to conclude from the report that the delegation’s visit did not yield any positively assessable results. In particular, it was noted that there seemed to be no prospect for dialogue between the two sides in Ukraine, as both Metropolitan Epifaniy and Metropolitan Onufriy seemed unwilling to budge from their respective positions in order to find common ground.

Indicative of the prevailing atmosphere was the fact that some hierarchs even raised the possibility of convening a new unifying council. Meanwhile, some Synodal Hierarchs expressed doubt that the choice of Metropolitan Epifaniy as head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine was ultimately the right one. During the session, the view of Metropolitan Sawa of Warsaw was also heard, who suggested that a new leader should be found for the Autocephalous Church of Ukraine.

Additionally, during the same session, a letter sent by Metropolitan Epifaniy of Kyiv to the Synod was read. According to orthodoxtimes.com, Metropolitan Epifaniy in his letter criticized the Exarch of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Kyiv, Bishop Michael of Comana. He also spoke disparagingly about the three-member delegation of the Ecumenical Patriarchate that visited Kyiv, as well as their actions and the outcome of the visit by the three envoys of the Ecumenical Patriarchate. As if that were not enough, the Exarch of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Kyiv, Bishop Michael of Comana, also sent a letter in which he presented his perspective on the current situation within the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, making negative comments about Metropolitan Epifaniy.

I have seen no confirmation of the above report from other sources.

On October 25, Major Archbishop Sviatoslav, primate of the UGCC, met with the Ecumenical Patriarch at the Phanar. https://ugcc.ua/data/glava-ugkts-zdiysnyv-ofitsiynyy-vizyt-do-konstantynopolskogo-patriarha-varfolomiya-5748/ The discussions included the present situation in Ukraine.

From all of the foregoing, it appears that a major breakthrough has not occurred as a result of the visit of the Ecumenical Patriarchate’s delegation to Ukraine last August. It appears highly unlikely that either Epifany or Onufry will take steps to improve significantly the relationship between the OCU and the UOC. If progress is to be made, it may require some major new steps by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

The Holy Synod of the Moscow Patriarchate met on October 24, 2024. The minutes may be read at http://www.patriarchia.ru/db/text/6167692.html. In Journal entry 114, Bishop Euthymius of Lukhovitsy is transferred from his position as Chairman of the Synodal Missionary Department to become the Vicar of the Exarchate of Africa. The Exarchate will now have two Russian bishops, but no African bishops.

In Journal entry 107, Metropolitan Hilarion (Shukalo) of Donetsk and Mariupol is retired based on his health, and Metropolitan Vladimir (Samokhin) is transferred from Vladivostok to head the Donetsk Diocese. Metropolitan Vladimir is 44 years old, was born in the Ryazan Region (Russia), and appears to have no prior experience in Ukraine. http://www.patriarchia.ru/db/text/1649431.html Hilarion was born and raised in Lviv. The UOC still considers Hilarion to be a member of its church, and there is no indication that the UOC has approved the retirement of Hilarion or the appointment of Vladimir. Hilarion’s attitude toward the Moscow Patriarchate has been ambiguous. However, I have not found any reports that the Donetsk Diocese has formally requested Patriarch Kirill to assume direct jurisdiction over the Diocese, and the website of the Diocese does not seem to indicate that the Diocese is under the direct jurisdiction of Moscow. See https://eparhiadonetsk.ru/ The Journal entry does not state that the retirement was requested by Hilarion, and Hilarion at age 73 has not yet reached the age of 75 when the submission of a retirement letter is required. With respect to the Synod’s statement relating to Hilarion’s health, it appears from the website of the Diocese that Hilarion has recently been serving Liturgies at many different parishes. Hilarion attended remotely the UOC Council in May 2022, and there he stated that the Donetsk Diocese will not leave the UOC and wants to remain part of the UOC, although he cannot agree with the decisions made at the Council. It remains to be seen whether the UOC will protest the Moscow Synod’s actions with respect to Donetsk.

In Estonia, Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets has proposed to the Estonian parliament a new law prohibiting the operation of certain religious organizations. The complete text of his statement to the parliament can be read at https://www.err.ee/1609500181/laanemets-eestis-tegutsev-kirik-ei-tohi-olla-seotud-soda-toetava-organisatsiooniga . Included in the statement is the following: “Therefore, as the Minister of the Interior, I propose to the government to supplement the Law on Churches and Congregations in such a way that it excludes a church, congregation, union of congregations, monastery or other religious association operating in Estonia from having relations with any foreign organization, which, for example: – poses a threat to public or constitutional order in Estonia; – supports military aggression or calls for war; – encourages terrorism or violent behavior in any way.” I have not found the text of the proposed new Estonian law. However, from this brief description, the proposed law may well violate international guarantees of freedom of religion by making a mere relationship with the Moscow Patriarchate a ground for banning.

Peter Anderson, Seattle USA