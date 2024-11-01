Metropolitan of Thessaloniki discussed the role of women, same-sex couples and juvenile delinquency

Source: Orthodox Times

Metropolitan Philotheos of Thessaloniki addressed a range of issues, including the place of women in modern society, the growing problem of juvenile delinquency, especially among minors, whether the Church is conservative, and reactions to same-sex marriage.

In an interview with the website voria.gr, Metropolitan Philotheos emphasized his approach to dealing with the faithful. “Every issue has its place. When I preach, I explain the Gospel and speak more instructively, but when I go out for coffee and socializing, I meet people in their daily lives,” he noted.

He rejects the notion that the church is conservative while society is progressive. “I don’t like labels because they’re not always accurate. There have been, are, and will always be conservative individuals within the Church, but the Church as the Body of Christ is not conservative because it has nothing to ‘preserve. Christ is not a figure of the past, but comes from the future, as the ultimate victor in the history of the world and humanity.”

Regarding marriage equality for same-sex couples and the extreme reactions of some clergy, he emphasized that the Church should not reject anyone.

“A bishop must love everyone and send no one to damnation. Even with those whose way of life he may disagree with, he must strive to embrace them, to stay with them, and never to drive them away. I believe that balance is essential, and that is what I strive for – not only to be a balancer but to remain a balanced person,” he said.

Addressing the issue of juvenile delinquency, especially among minors, which has recently become a widespread concern, he said, “The Church is against violence, whatever its source.”

“Christ does not coerce, nor does he crucify – he is crucified. He asks people to follow him freely. Problems cannot be solved through violence or oppression but through reconciliation and dialogue. Every person is an image of the living God. When people learn to respect God, they respect their neighbor,” he noted.

His perspective on the role of women in modern society is also noteworthy, as some clergy have linked juvenile delinquency to women’s emancipation, arguing that women should stay at home and focus on household chores and raising children.

“The Church does not hold this view. Today, women work and participate in social and political life. Christianity has made great strides in this direction. The Apostle Paul was the first to say that there is neither male nor female; all are equal before God,” Metropolitan Philotheos explained, adding:

“These views do not reflect the official position of the Church, as real life itself shows. We have women working in the metropolises. Yes, there are no women priests; we don’t see the priesthood as a title of authority, but for the Church, a woman’s priesthood is her motherhood. While our tradition does not include the ordination of women, this does not mean that women are inferior to men. Women serve in many areas of church life”.

Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou