Patriarch Bartholomew Dismisses Metropolitan Nathanael of Chicago from the Synod

Source: The National Herald

By Theodore Kalmoukos

BOSTON – The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew has dismissed Metropolitan Nathanael of Chicago from his position on the Holy Synod of the Phanar through a pittakion—an official Patriarchal letter—without providing any explanation, The National Herald has learned.

The Patriarchal letter, exclusively obtained by The National Herald, states:

“Most Reverend Metropolitan Nathanael of Chicago, beloved brother in the Holy Spirit and co-liturgist of Our Modesty, grace to Your Eminence and peace from God.

Through these Patriarchal Letters, we inform Your Eminence that, for reasons held by Our Modesty, we relieve you of your Synodal duties, in which you will be replaced by another hierarch of the Mother Church.

We invoke upon you the Grace and infinite mercy of God.”

The letter was conveyed to Metropolitan Nathanael via Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, according to sources, with the news surfacing publicly during Archbishop Elpidophoros’ name day celebration at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New York on Saturday, November 2nd.

Phanar officials noted to The National Herald that a similar action hasn’t occurred since 1959, when Patriarch Athenagoras sent dismissal letters to Synodal Metropolitans, paving the way for Iakovos’ election as Archbishop of America.

Attempts to reach Metropolitan Nathanael by phone and in writing went unanswered at the time of publication.