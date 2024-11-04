Patriarch Bartholomew Dismisses Metropolitan Nathanael of Chicago from the Synod

Source: The National Herald
BOSTON – The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew has dismissed Metropolitan Nathanael of Chicago from his position on the Holy Synod of the Phanar through a pittakion—an official Patriarchal letter—without providing any explanation, The National Herald has learned.
The Patriarchal letter, exclusively obtained by The National Herald, states:
“Most Reverend Metropolitan Nathanael of Chicago, beloved brother in the Holy Spirit and co-liturgist of Our Modesty, grace to Your Eminence and peace from God.
Through these Patriarchal Letters, we inform Your Eminence that, for reasons held by Our Modesty, we relieve you of your Synodal duties, in which you will be replaced by another hierarch of the Mother Church.
We invoke upon you the Grace and infinite mercy of God.”
The letter was conveyed to Metropolitan Nathanael via Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, according to sources, with the news surfacing publicly during Archbishop Elpidophoros’ name day celebration at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New York on Saturday, November 2nd.
Phanar officials noted to The National Herald that a similar action hasn’t occurred since 1959, when Patriarch Athenagoras sent dismissal letters to Synodal Metropolitans, paving the way for Iakovos’ election as Archbishop of America.
Attempts to reach Metropolitan Nathanael by phone and in writing went unanswered at the time of publication.
I was deeply disappointed to see this posting on Metropolitan Nathaniel. Admittedly, he will be deeply missed by many in the Chicago Metropolis especially the youth of his churches and recognized and respected members of the religious community of greater Chicago.
This decision made by a prelate, 5,473 air miles from Chicago, is reckless and uncalled for. Therefore, it may be time for American Greek Orthodox to wake up and demand autocephaly and separation from self-centered foreign influences before it’s too late and the American church experiences even more loses.
Peter, if I am not mistaken he is still the bishop of the diocese. However, I agree, we need to be a united autocephalous church.
It seems Bart plans to put Evangelos in Atlanta and reject Sebastian as he did for Archbishop. … We need to now demand Bart retire and be replaced by Zembillas. Although Zembillas is leftist, he is brilliant and perfectly suited for the patriarchate.
Metropolitans of geographic areas in the USA, Canada and South America who sit on the synod in Istanbul travel back and forth monthly. Some have attributed the ill health that caused the resignation of Metropolitan Alexios of Atlanta to his strenuous travels back and forth when it was his turn to sit on the synod. Modern technology is available to assist members who are thousands of miles from Istanbul to follow the meetings.
The canonical good order of the Orthodox Christian Church in the United States requires that all the bishops living in the USA should be the synod of the Church in the USA. Bishops residing and serving in the USA should not be appointed by Patriarchs living outside of the USA. Orthodox Christian unity in the United States means that a local synod governs and shepherds those in their geographic area and the bishops living here elect their own head.