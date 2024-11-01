OCL 37th Annual Conference Focuses on Inter Parish Associations and Roundtable Discussions

Source: Orthodox Christian Laity

About OCL

Orthodox Christian Laity (OCL) is an independent, national, Pan-Orthodox, 501(c)3 non-profit, educational association, incorporated in the State of Illinois on March 17, 1988, to advance the renewal of the Orthodox Christian Church in the United States by advocating that the laity remain part of the conciliar governance process which provides balance to the hierarchy and clergy, all working together in governance, spiritual and other matters to ensure accountability and transparency in the affairs of the Church. OCL is committed to the establishment of an administratively and canonically unified, self-governing Orthodox Church in the United States.

Annual Meeting and Conference

The Board of Directors of OCL held the organization’s 37th annual business meeting and conference on October 18-19, 2024, at St. George Romanian Orthodox Cathedral, Southfield, Michigan. Board members and Advisors met on October 18 to discuss the focus of OCL’s efforts in 2025.

OCL organized a conference on October 19 on Inter Parish Associations (IPA) and Dialogue Across Orthodox Jurisdictions featuring Reverend Father Nicholas Anton, Director of Operations of the Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the USA, as keynote speaker. Fr. Anton introduced Spyridoula Fotinis, Director of the Assembly’s IPA program who joined the conference via ZOOM, and presented a slide presentation highlighting the scope, purpose and progress of the project to date. The conference participants then had an opportunity to ask questions of a panel that included Fr. Anton, Ms. Fotinis and Their Eminences, Metropolitan Nicholas of Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Detroit and Archbishop Nathaniel of The Romanian Orthodox Episcopate of America.

Subdeacon Adam Murphy, Director of FOCUS Detroit, presented a slide presentation and answered questions about his work with people in the inner city of Detroit.

Following lunch, OCL President William Souvall read a letter of appreciation to Archbishop Nathaniel for his 24 years of active service on OCL’s Board of Advisors and presented him with a donation to the Episcopate’s Archbishop’s Charity Endowment Fund. Following a short video highlighting the Archbishop’s participation in OCL’s events, Reverend Father Nicholas Greanias, also a long-time Advisory Board member, sang an original musical tribute to the Archbishop to the delight of all the participants.

The participants then gathered for a round-table discussion on several topics: What successful examples of cross-ethnic collaboration exist within our Church? What are some practical steps to integrate parishioners from different backgrounds? What theological foundations support the pursuit of unity? How do we celebrate cultural diversity while maintaining Orthodox unity? How do personal biases hinder parish unity, and how can they be addressed?

The conference concluded with Great Vespers celebrated by Fr. George Cautis, parish priest of St. George Cathedral, and Fr. Nicholas Anton, with heavenly responses by the Orthodox Choir of Detroit under the direction of Matushka Victoria Kopistiansky.

The OCL Board expresses heartfelt gratitude to St. George Cathedral (Parish Priest Fr. George Cautis, Parish Council President George Teodorescu, and Cultural Center Manager Mark Kalugar and parishioners) for hosting the meeting and conference and providing such warm hospitality.

OCL plans to post videos of the presentations and discussions on its YouTube channel soon.

GET INVOLVED! JOIN OUR TEAM!