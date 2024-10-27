Romanian Orthodox Church of Ukraine’s recognition delayed, Patriarchate expressed regret

Source: Orthodox Times

On Friday, October 25, 2024, in the Aula Magna “Teoctist Patriarch” of the Patriarchal Palace, under the chairmanship of Patriarch Daniel of Romania, the Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church held a working session.

Following the elections of the Romanian Orthodox Archbishop of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Romanian Orthodox Bishop of Ireland and Iceland, the Holy Synod adopted several decisions regarding pastoral care for Romanians in the country and abroad.

Among these were the following:

The year 2026 has been designated as “The Tribute Year of the Christian Family Pastorate” and “The Commemorative Year of the Holy Women of the Calendar” in the Romanian Patriarchate.

The principal events for the preparation, organization, and celebration of the Centennial Year 2025 were approved, marking 140 years since the recognition of the Romanian Orthodox Church’s autocephaly and 100 years since its elevation to Patriarchate status.

The inclusion of the Holy Martyr Lupus of Thessaloniki, commemorated on October 27, into the Synodal Synaxarium of the Romanian Orthodox Church was approved.

The texts and services of 16 canonized saints, previously approved in the Holy Synod’s meeting on July 11-12, 2024, were confirmed.

An amendment to paragraph 4 of article 134 of the Statute for the organization and operation of the Romanian Orthodox Church was approved, clarifying that the permanent withdrawal of priests and deacons from clerical activity carries the same ecclesiastical implications as defrocking.

With regret, the Patriarchate noted that Ukrainian authorities have unjustifiably postponed, for an indefinite period, the legal recognition of the “Romanian Orthodox Church of Ukraine” religious association, despite its compliance with current Ukrainian laws. The Holy Synod endorsed continuing efforts with central public authorities in Romania and Ukraine to address this valid request.

Photo credit: Basilica.ro / Mircea Florescu