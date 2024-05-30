Historic Cleveland Cathedral Suffers Damage after Fire

Source: Orthodox Church in America

On Tuesday, May 28, the historic St. Theodosius Cathedral, Cleveland, OH suffered significant damage when the roof caught fire.

The fire broke out in the afternoon around 3:30 PM EST. Local fire crews began to fight to put out the fire in an effort to save the temple. Priest Jan Cizmar, Cathedral Dean, along with other local clergy, faithful, and neighbors began to remove and preserve holy items from the Cathedral.

In a post on the Cathedral Facebook page, Father Jan expressed his gratitude to the local firefighters and faithful who came offering their prayers. He also encouraged everyone to pray and support one another.

His Eminence Archbishop Daniel of Chicago and the Midwest arrived later that evening to inspect the Cathedral. The Archbishop will lead a service on the Cathedral grounds at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 29.

See related story: “Hope is alive” Cleveland Faithful Come together in Prayer and Support

More information will be released as it becomes available.